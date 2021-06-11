RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists kill student, kidnap 10 from polytechnic in Kaduna

Authors:

Samson Toromade

At least five schools in Kaduna, from primary to tertiary, have been attacked in three months.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan [KDSG]
Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan [KDSG] Pulse Nigeria

One student has been killed and another injured in the latest school abduction to happen in Kaduna State.

Recommended articles

An armed group of terrorists invaded the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said two lecturers and at least eight students were kidnapped.

Ahmad Muhammad died early on Friday, June 11 after he was shot by the attackers, but Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still responding well to treatment after he was similarly shot.

Aruwan said senior government officials and security agencies are currently conducting security assessments, and will update the public later.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to his family," the commissioner's Friday statement read.

Thursday's attack was the fifth major school attack to happen in Kaduna since March, including the high profile Greenfield University abduction that left five students dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has publicly stuck to his resolve to not negotiate or pay ransom to the kidnappers, leaving families of hostages to pay the ransom themselves.

Hundreds of students have similarly been kidnapped in Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, Edo, Benue, and Plateau in just the past six months.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists kill student, kidnap 10 from polytechnic in Kaduna

Presidency says Buhari wasn't referring to Tinubu in that interview

El-Rufai is worried criminals have become bolder under Buhari

NCDC announces 45 new COVID-19 infections

Yahaya Bello begs students to stop proposed June 12 protest

House of Reps says no scrapping of NYSC

Twitter suspension in Nigeria exposes spineless Senate's shame, again [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Security is paramount in attracting foreign investors – Buhari

Again, US condemns Twitter ban, asks FG to respect citizens’ rights