Terrorists kill student, kidnap 10 from polytechnic in Kaduna

An armed group of terrorists invaded the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said two lecturers and at least eight students were kidnapped.

Ahmad Muhammad died early on Friday, June 11 after he was shot by the attackers, but Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still responding well to treatment after he was similarly shot.

Aruwan said senior government officials and security agencies are currently conducting security assessments, and will update the public later.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to his family," the commissioner's Friday statement read.

Thursday's attack was the fifth major school attack to happen in Kaduna since March, including the high profile Greenfield University abduction that left five students dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has publicly stuck to his resolve to not negotiate or pay ransom to the kidnappers, leaving families of hostages to pay the ransom themselves.