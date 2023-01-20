Terrorists kill councillor in Niger State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, said he got information that the councillor was killed on his way to Allawa.

He said that details of his killing was still sketchy.

Umar said it was alleged that the deceased and one other person were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by the terrorists.

He said that the deceased was asked to drop from the motorcycle and the terrorists opened fire on him.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Waisu, said that the command had yet to receive information on the incident.