Terrorists kill councillor in Niger State
Suspected terrorists have killed Mr Saleh Yakubu, a councillor representing Allawa ward in Shiroro local government area of Niger, government official has confirmed.
Recommended articles
Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, said he got information that the councillor was killed on his way to Allawa.
He said that details of his killing was still sketchy.
Umar said it was alleged that the deceased and one other person were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by the terrorists.
He said that the deceased was asked to drop from the motorcycle and the terrorists opened fire on him.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Waisu, said that the command had yet to receive information on the incident.
But Mr Daniel Jagaba, Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government, Akilu Kuta, said that he received a telephone call from the chairman informing him that the councillor left Kuta town for his home town Allawa for the weekend and was killed.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng