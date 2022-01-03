Terrorists kill 7 Kaduna villagers in New Year attacks

At least seven people have been killed by terrorists in four separate attacks this year, according to reports by the state government.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in two separate statements on Sunday, December 2, 2022 the attacks took place in Igabi, Zangon Kataf, and Chikun local government areas.

Four people were killed when the terrorists attacked Kerawa in Igabi and shot sporadically in the community.

Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna, Ayuba Muntari, and Jafar Abdullahi, all residents of Kerawa, were identified as the victims.

Another resident, identified as Mallam Mamuda, was injured during the attack which ended with the terrorists stealing motorcycles and supplies from the community.

A woman, Hadiza Mohammed, was also killed in a separate attack on Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area in Igabi.

"The armed bandits attacked the village and broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air," Aruwan said.

A man identified as Moses Jaja was also killed during another terrorist attack on Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA; and another identified as Joshua Kawu shot dead when terrorists attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the victims' souls. He sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Aruwan's statement reported.