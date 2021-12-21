Terrorists kill 7 in Kaduna days after massacre of 38 villagers

Zamani Dogara and Livinus Sunday, residents of Kyamara village in Kufana, Kajuru were killed when bandits, recently declared terrorists by a federal court, attacked their community.

Another set of terrorists that barricaded the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road around Zankoro, Chikun also killed two people and injured 10 others when they opened fire on commuters.

Three unidentified male corpses were also recovered around the Pipeline area along the Kaduna-Abuja road, Kakau, Chikun.

They were found blindfolded and with bullet wounds in their chests and other parts of their bodies.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the corpses are believed to have been of cattle herders.

"The herders must have been taken hostage by armed bandits in the general area and summarily executed," he said.

The latest wave of violence follows closely behind the massacre of 38 people across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA days ago.

The terrorists attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, and burnt houses, trucks, and cars, as well as agricultural produce at various farms.