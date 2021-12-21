RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists kill 7 in Kaduna days after massacre of 38 villagers

Samson Toromade

At least 11 people were also injured in the latest wave of violence in Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations [KDSG]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations [KDSG]

The Kaduna State government has announced the murder of seven people in Kajur.u and Chikun local government areas of the state on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Zamani Dogara and Livinus Sunday, residents of Kyamara village in Kufana, Kajuru were killed when bandits, recently declared terrorists by a federal court, attacked their community.

Another set of terrorists that barricaded the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road around Zankoro, Chikun also killed two people and injured 10 others when they opened fire on commuters.

Three unidentified male corpses were also recovered around the Pipeline area along the Kaduna-Abuja road, Kakau, Chikun.

They were found blindfolded and with bullet wounds in their chests and other parts of their bodies.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the corpses are believed to have been of cattle herders.

"The herders must have been taken hostage by armed bandits in the general area and summarily executed," he said.

The latest wave of violence follows closely behind the massacre of 38 people across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA days ago.

The terrorists attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, and burnt houses, trucks, and cars, as well as agricultural produce at various farms.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.

Samson Toromade

Senate passes Finance Bill 2 weeks after transmission

Terrorists kill 7 in Kaduna days after massacre of 38 villagers

Presidency inaugurates ICT Centre, says paper use must end by 2025

Kano Assembly passes 2022 budget of N221 billion

Reps pass 2022 Budget of N17.126 trillion, pegs oil benchmark at $62

Reps pass Gbajabiamila's controversial infectious diseases control bill

Ortom hails Buhari for rejecting Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Buhari seeks Senate's approval for virement of N276.8 billion to fund 2021 budget expenditures

INEC wants N305bn for 2023 elections

