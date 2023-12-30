Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, said this in a statement in Abuja.
Suspected terrorists blow up 3 electricity towers in Borno, kill NSCDC officer
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday confirmed the destruction of three of its towers on the Maiduguri – Damaturu Transmission Line by suspected insurgents using explosives.
Recommended articles
Mbah said that in addition to the destruction of the towers, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was also killed during the attack.
”It’s truly another very sad day for us at TCN, with this incident, especially with the loss of life of the NSCDC official.
”TCN commensurate with the family of the deceased and the NSCDC for this very sad and shocking incident."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
This is the time to bring your investments home, Otti tells Abia indigenes
Igbos responsible for major investments in Nigeria - Speaker
Ogun's Gov Abiodun signs ₦703.02bn 2024 budget into law
Kano Gov reunites parents with their stolen children sold in Anambra, Lagos
Guild seeks Tinubu’s intervention to halt planned cement price hike in January
Gov Sule signs Nasarawa's ₦199bn 2024 budget into law
NLNG delivers 3 cooking gas cargoes in December to regulate price, supply
Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms
Tinubu expresses determination to establish peace in South-East
Pulse Sports
Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post
‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat
NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media
Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans
Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers
ADVERTISEMENT