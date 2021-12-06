RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

More than 200,000 Nigerians are now refugees in Niger Republic.

A Nigerian refugee and child who fled bandits are now seeking refuge in Bangui, a village in the Department of Madaoua in Tahoua region of Niger [UNHCR/Boubacar Younoussa Siddo]
At least 11,500 Nigerians were forced to flee to neighbouring Niger Republic last month due to terror attacks on their communities.

UNHCR spokesperson, Boris Cheshirkov, said at a press briefing last week that most of the refugees took shelter in 26 villages across Bangui, located in Niger's Tahoua region which already received 3,500 Nigerian refugees since September.

The attacks that forced many to flee took place in Sokoto State, located in the northwest region where bandits have wreaked havoc over the past couple of years.

"Women and children make up the majority of the recent arrivals and describe killings, kidnappings for ransom, and the looting of their villages," Cheshirkov said in Geneva.

More than 200,000 Nigerians are now refugees in Niger, a majority of them victims that fled the insurgency of Boko Haram in the northeast region.

The terrorist group has killed more than 30000 people and displaced over two million from their communities since 2009.

UNHCR raised alarm that many of those displaced are urgently in need of shelter, food, water, and healthcare.

