RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorist attacks: Buhari may soon be kidnapped – Galadima

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Gunmen on Friday attacked some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade.

The Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC), Buba Galadima
The Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC), Buba Galadima
Recommended articles

Galadima stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa service while reacting to the deteriorating security crisis in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sequel to the recent attack on Kuje prison by suspected members of Boko Haram insurgents, there have been several terrorists’ attacks in the FCT.

According to Galadima, the only option that remains for Nigerians is to be armed for self defence.

He said, “If care is not taken, sooner or later, Buhari too can be kidnapped considering the way security issues are ignored.

“The only option available now is to either continue praying or arm ourselves for protection, but if we depend on this government, definitely we will be killed.”

On Monday, July 25, 2022, the government officially shut the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the Kwali Area Council of Abuja after terrorists attacked a community near the school.

Gunmen on Friday attacked some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade.

The incident, which took place late Friday, July 22 night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

Two of the slain personnel were officers, including a captain and lieutenant, while the remaining were soldiers.

According to a source within the army, the main aim of the terrorists is to attack the Nigerian Law School in Bwari and they may have already camped in the area.

The government officially has also shut the Federal Government College, Kwali.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

ASUU seeks bill to regulate foreign education for public officers’ children

ASUU seeks bill to regulate foreign education for public officers’ children

Terrorist attacks: Buhari may soon be kidnapped – Galadima

Terrorist attacks: Buhari may soon be kidnapped – Galadima

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Lagos governor approves four work-free days for PVC registration

Lagos governor approves four work-free days for PVC registration

NNPP calls for Atiku, Tinubu’s disqualification

NNPP calls for Atiku, Tinubu’s disqualification

Bandits kill 3, kidnap 3 after soldiers reorganise troops in Plateau LGA

Bandits kill 3, kidnap 3 after soldiers reorganise troops in Plateau LGA

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after successful surgery

VP Yemi Osinbajo discharged after successful surgery

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Why I didn’t tell Atiku before ditching PDP for LP – Peter Obi

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Adamu Garba blasphemes?