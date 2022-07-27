Terrorist attacks: Buhari may soon be kidnapped – Galadima

Galadima stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa service while reacting to the deteriorating security crisis in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sequel to the recent attack on Kuje prison by suspected members of Boko Haram insurgents, there have been several terrorists’ attacks in the FCT.

According to Galadima, the only option that remains for Nigerians is to be armed for self defence.

He said, “If care is not taken, sooner or later, Buhari too can be kidnapped considering the way security issues are ignored.

“The only option available now is to either continue praying or arm ourselves for protection, but if we depend on this government, definitely we will be killed.”

On Monday, July 25, 2022, the government officially shut the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the Kwali Area Council of Abuja after terrorists attacked a community near the school.

Gunmen on Friday attacked some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade.

The incident, which took place late Friday, July 22 night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

Two of the slain personnel were officers, including a captain and lieutenant, while the remaining were soldiers.

According to a source within the army, the main aim of the terrorists is to attack the Nigerian Law School in Bwari and they may have already camped in the area.