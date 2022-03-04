Terrorism charge: Kanu tells legal team to hang out, enjoy bottles of drinks.

The Department of State Services (DSS) dragged Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja for offences bordering on terrorism.

On Thursday, March 03, 2022, his legal team paid him a scheduled visit at the Headquarters of the DSS where he's currently being held.

Meanwhile, leader of his legal team, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has on Friday, March 04, 2022, revealed what Kanu told them during the routine meeting.

Ejiofor said the IPOB leader asked the legal team to remain calm and create time to unwind amid all the troubles.

According to the lawyer, Kanu also expressed dissatisfaction over DSS' refusal to grant him access to his legal team after several attempts.

He said, “The court-ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was observed on (Thursday) March 3, 2022. After days, which turned into weeks of grandstanding, we were able to meet with our client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“In his unshaken/undeterred resolve, Onyendu was in high spirits as he took time to explain why he protested against the denial of access to his lawyers during the last three successive visits.

“He was deeply troubled with those incidents, particularly when it was done in flagrant disregard and violation of extant orders of the court. We understood Onyendu’s grouse and seized the opportunity to intimate him of the measures we have taken so far to ensure that such ugly incident does not reoccur.

“Onyendu used the opportunity to offer advice and words of encouragement, particularly to myself. He took his time to urge me to remain resolute and focused, and never to be distracted by the deliberate evil ploys of the enemies to break me.

“Indeed, Onyendu saw tomorrow! Unknown to him that at the time he was handing down these words of encouragement and encomium, the slander mongers were hurriedly putting together another stunt which, was, however, dead on arrival.

“Onyendu particularly encouraged me to be strong and even stronger in the coming days. He said that I should expect more and more slander, but I should be assured that he and Umuchineke will always be there for me.

“We all agreed that this is a very critical period as victory is staring on our faces and, any opportunity offered to be distracted will take us back because the enemies are united in their resolve but their evil plots are all surmountable.

“As for me, I am firm and solid any day any time. I remain firm like the rock of Gibraltar! Forward ever and backward never. On a lighter note, Onyendu requested his visiting team to make out time to hang out and enjoy some bottles of drinks.

“In summary, Onyendu is in a very strong and firm spirit now than before. He implores all his followers and Umuchineke to remain undivided, resolute, and unshaken in their resolve for victory.

“Onyendu assures everyone that he will come out victorious and stronger. He commended his supporters and Umuchineke, and urged you to remain prayerful and continue to be peaceful in your conduct as you have always demonstrated over time. Onyendu is profoundly proud of you all.