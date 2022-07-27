RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tension in Plateau as herdsman die while fleeing from Special Military Task Force

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

A herder on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 died while fleeing from a personnel of the Special Military Task Force (STF), who was approaching a scene of farm encroachment.

Tension in Plateau as herdsman die while fleeing from Special Military Task Force
Tension in Plateau as herdsman die while fleeing from Special Military Task Force

According to a farmer identified as Talatu, the herdsman allegedly destroyed her crops while grazing.

Recommended articles

The STF attached to Mangu district said Talatu lodged the complaint and knowing how issues like this had triggered the crisis, a Police Mopol officer accompanied Talau to the scene and on sighting the personnel the herder fled for fear of being arrested.

Confirming the incident, a statement sent to our correspondent stated thus: "One Talatu, a female of Mangu District, approached the STF attached to Mangu Sabon Gari check point to assist her chase Fulani herders who encroached her farm.

"One herder Abdulhammeed Saidu, age 21, of Alogom in Mangu District on sighting the personnel fled for fear of being arrested. While escaping from the security personnel, he ran and jumped into a bridge and drowned in the river.

"This has raised a lot of tension in Mangu but we have brought the situation under control and have advised the family to bury their dead while we commence investigation", the statement signed by CSC Asota Hassan DO Mangu Division said.

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We kidnapped Zamfara schoolgirls in 2021 to disgrace government - Bandit says

We kidnapped Zamfara schoolgirls in 2021 to disgrace government - Bandit says

No shooting at Dantata Bridge, Minister’s Hill in Abuja – Police

No shooting at Dantata Bridge, Minister’s Hill in Abuja – Police

Tension in Plateau as herdsman die while fleeing from Special Military Task Force

Tension in Plateau as herdsman die while fleeing from Special Military Task Force

1507 new lawyers called to bar amid insecurity concerns in Abuja

1507 new lawyers called to bar amid insecurity concerns in Abuja

PDP Senators walk out with plan to start Buhari’s impeachment in 6 weeks

PDP Senators walk out with plan to start Buhari’s impeachment in 6 weeks

Reps to intervene in ASUU strike

Reps to intervene in ASUU strike

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

5 times Buhari jetted out amidst crisis in Nigeria

5 times Buhari jetted out amidst crisis in Nigeria

NLC takes protest to National Assembly

NLC takes protest to National Assembly

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

Adamu Garba cracks a dangerous religious joke... Why no one laughed

Adamu Garba blasphemes?