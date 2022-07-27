Tension in Plateau as herdsman die while fleeing from Special Military Task Force

The STF attached to Mangu district said Talatu lodged the complaint and knowing how issues like this had triggered the crisis, a Police Mopol officer accompanied Talau to the scene and on sighting the personnel the herder fled for fear of being arrested.

Confirming the incident, a statement sent to our correspondent stated thus: "One Talatu, a female of Mangu District, approached the STF attached to Mangu Sabon Gari check point to assist her chase Fulani herders who encroached her farm.

"One herder Abdulhammeed Saidu, age 21, of Alogom in Mangu District on sighting the personnel fled for fear of being arrested. While escaping from the security personnel, he ran and jumped into a bridge and drowned in the river.