Tension in Ondo, Abeokuta as residents protest over fuel, naira scarcity

In Abeokuta, protesters take over the Aladesanmi, Fajol, and Somorin areas of the city to register their displeasure with the CBN policy which has subjected Nigerians to hardship for days.

According to TheNation, the protesters vandalised the Sapon branch of First Bank and also attempted to set the bank on fire.

Confirming this, Ogun Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said officers are monitoring the situation to prevent the destruction of property and loss of lives.

Similarly, residents of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have taken to the streets to stage a peaceful protest over the scarcity of fuel and naira notes.

Due to the protest, commercial banks in Akure, the state capital, have reportedly shut down their operations over possible protest and mob attacks.

The protest in Ondo state paralysed commercial activities in Ore and also cause gridlock in the commercial hub centre of the state.