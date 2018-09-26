Miyetti Allah calls for calm as herdsman's corpse is found in Plateau

news

Plateau State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Muhammed, has called for calm after operatives of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) found the corpse of a Fulani cattle herder in Bassa local government area of the state.

Muhammed reported that the cattle herder, identified as Sama'ila Muhammad, was killed by armed Irigwe men in an attack that took place on Monday, September 24, 2018.

"The victim was attacked around Tipper garage, Rukuba road, in Bassa council. His body was found yesterday by the men of the Operation Save Heaven about 13:00 hours.

"The case was reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bassa and the security agencies promised to investigate," he said.

With the discovery of the body creating tension in the area, Mohammed has appealed to Fulani communities to not embark on any reprisal attacks and allow security agencies to conduct their investigations.

He said, "I am, however, appealing to all Fulani to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation. I don't want any of my people to take laws into their hands by planning revenge, we should trust the security agenies to give us justice according to the law.

"I know the efforts made by the Plateau State government to end these conflicts, but some criminals are bent on frustrating it. So I appeal to my Fulani people to respect the government and remain calm."

Spokesperson of the OPSH, Major Adam Umar, assured the public that the special military task force will diligently investigate the killing and bring perpetrators to book.