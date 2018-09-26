Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Miyetti Allah calls for calm as herdsman's corpse is found in Plateau

In Plateau Miyetti Allah calls for calm as herdsman's corpse is found

The organisation has appealed to Fulani communities to not embark on any reprisal attacks.

  • Published:
Tension as Fulani herdsman's corpse is found in Plateau play A cattle herder leading a herd of cows (illustration) (Aljazirah News)

Plateau State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Muhammed, has called for calm after operatives of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) found the corpse of a Fulani cattle herder in Bassa local government area of the state.

Muhammed reported that the cattle herder, identified as Sama'ila Muhammad, was killed by armed Irigwe men in an attack that took place on Monday, September 24, 2018.

"The victim was attacked around Tipper garage, Rukuba road, in Bassa council. His body was found yesterday by the men of the Operation Save Heaven about 13:00 hours.

"The case was reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bassa and the security agencies promised to investigate," he said.

With the discovery of the body creating tension in the area, Mohammed has appealed to Fulani communities to not embark on any reprisal attacks and allow security agencies to conduct their investigations.

He said, "I am, however, appealing to all Fulani to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation. I don't want any of my people to take laws into their hands by planning revenge, we should trust the security agenies to give us justice according to the law.

"I know the efforts made by the Plateau State government to end these conflicts, but some criminals are bent on frustrating it. So I appeal to my Fulani people to respect the government and remain calm."

Spokesperson of the OPSH, Major Adam Umar, assured the public that the special military task force will diligently investigate the killing and bring perpetrators to book.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole her...bullet
3 Adewole Minister of Health says some doctors should become farmers...bullet

Related Articles

In Kebbi Suspected herdsman kills police inspector
Plateau Killings We did not kill anybody - Herdsmen
Plateau Killings Make herdsmen pay for their crimes – Soyinka tells Buhari
Lai Mohammed Minister says people speak out of emotion over herdsmen killings
In Nasarawa  Fulani herdsmen allegedly kill family of 4 
In Adamawa Court sentences 4 to death for robbing politician
In Adamawa Court sentences 5 men to death for killing herdsman
In Ekiti Herdsman arraigned over alleged destruction of N4m cassava farm

Local

Leah Sharibu's mother sues FG, IGP Idris, AGF Malami for N500m
Leah Sharibu Dapchi girl's mother sues IGP Idris, AGF Malami for N500m compensation
NLC organised protest for salary increase
NLC Labour begins indefinite strike over new minimum wage
Osinbajo vows to punish everyone involved in DSS NASS invasion
Osinbajo Vice President expresses optimism about Nigeria’s future
Governor Shettima orders Bet9ja, Nairabet agents out of Borno
Kashim Shettima Borno Gov dissolves cabinet
X
Advertisement