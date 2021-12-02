RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tell Nigerians who is funding you, Presidency questions SERAP

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency has described as divisive, irresponsible and bare-faced publicity stunts the repeated ridiculous claims from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it is bringing legal action against the Federal Government.

President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu
President Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The presidential aide was reacting to various legal actions being instituted against the Government and/or President of Nigeria by SERAP, almost weekly.

According to Shehu, little is known about SERAP, or who funds them – despite their claims of being an organisation that champions transparency and accountability.

He said: ”To date, SERAP has announced on repeated occasions – each time via a well-funded media campaign – that it is suing the government or President over a range of issues from alleged human rights abuses to alleged corruption.

”To date, SERAP has not taken their retinue of legal actions to a logical conclusion. They (officers) don’t follow through.

”Yet these headline-grabbing publicity stunts, however baseless, succeed in painting an inaccurate picture of life and governance in Nigeria and – more seriously – in sowing division amongst the Nigerian people during a time of heightened global economic volatility and hardship.”

According to the media aide, Nigeria is comfortable that its record as Africa’s leading democracy and largest economy speaks for itself.

He maintained that Nigeria was amongst the top five countries in Africa for quality of life, and its ranking in the Human Development Index had steadily risen for a decade.

”This success is testament to the rights, rule of law and strong, independent institutions enjoyed by all Nigerian citizens and others who live there.

”Indeed, it is a fact that independent, non-governmental organisations can thrive there – especially those that seek accountability from government.

”Put simply, here lies SERAP’s paradox: in a country without human rights, no rule of law, limited freedom of expression, and weak democratic institutions the cases and cacophony that SERAP causes – even the organisation itself – simply would not be permitted.

”It is unfortunately the case that our progressive, modern, and liberal legal system is open to manipulation by cynical actors who seek nothing but to sow division amongst Nigerians and secure publicity for themselves.

”With the global pandemic exacerbating poverty across the continent, those who have always sought to divide Nigerians along cultural, racial and political lines for political or financial gain are more dangerous than before,” he added.

Shehu, therefore, called on SERAP to cease its divisive, irresponsible, and bare-faced publicity stunts and instead follow through on its latest spurious legal claim in a Nigerian court.

He said: ”Let them challenge the government publicly, legally and transparently.

“And while they do so, let them reveal in full view of the nation who they are, and who is funding them.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Obasanjo reacts to death of former Senate President Wayas

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

Federal High Court to begin Christmas vacation on Dec 20

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

IGP says only 10% of 350,000 police officers have proper accommodation

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Ex-Senate President Wayas dies at 80, Saraki mourns

Russia's Putin optimistic of Nigeria’s support for 2022 summit

Russia's Putin optimistic of Nigeria’s support for 2022 summit

2m metric tons of rice smuggled into Nigeria annually – Senate

2m metric tons of rice smuggled into Nigeria annually – Senate

Tell Nigerians who is funding you, Presidency questions SERAP

Tell Nigerians who is funding you, Presidency questions SERAP

Respect my age, stop wanton killings - Elder statesman urges Igbo youths

Respect my age, stop wanton killings - Elder statesman urges Igbo youths

Kaduna will fire 233 teachers, try them and shame them publicly for fake certificates

Kaduna will fire 233 teachers, try them and shame them publicly for fake certificates

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]