Tell Nigerians the truth about Boko Haram - Fayose tells FG

Boko Haram Fayose asks FG to tell Nigerians the truth about reported attack on soldiers

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fayose asks FG to tell Nigerians the truth about Boko Haram's attacks on soldiers play

Ekiti State's Governor Ayodele Fayose

(The Nation)

Governor Ayo Fayose has called on the Federal Government to come out clean regarding the reported attacks on soldiers by Boko Haram.

Recently, there have been several reports of attacks on troops by the terrorist group.

The Ekiti state Governor said this in a post which he put out on Twitter.

Fayose said “News on Boko Haram killing our soldiers is disturbing. May God protect these men who are risking their lives to defend our country. Most importantly, FG must tell Nigerians the truth on this ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram still overrunning military base and killing soldiers.”

1039102009985646592

Borno Deputy Governor confirms

According to Daily Post, the Borno state Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa confirmed that some soldiers were attacked by Boko Haram in the Gudumbali area of Borno state.

Though Durkwa could not give the actual number of casualties, he said sources revealed that the soldiers had to run for their lives as a result of Boko Haram’s superior fire power.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army recently announced that it has discovered Boko Haram’s recruitment links on Facebook, WhatsApp, SnapChat, Instagram and Youtube.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

