The Lagos State government has launched a medical consultation service called "Eko Telemed" for Lagosians with non-coronavirus health issues.

The state is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 430 cases, nearly 55% of Nigeria's total - 782.

The outbreak of the highly infectious disease has disrupted not just social and economic activities, with a lockdown in effect, but has also impacted medical consultation of other health issues in healthcare facilities.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the Lagos government said Eko Telemed will protect Lagosians and also reduce their risk of contracting coronavirus.

The general manager of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Emmanuella Zamba, said at the launch that Lagosians would have access to highly-trained and experienced physicians for non-emergency primary care consultation via voice or video call from Wednesday.

She urged residents who develop any non-coronavirus health issues during the lockdown period to dial 08000EKOMED = 08000356633 toll-free line for consultation.

The general manager of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Emmanuella Zamba [LASG]

Lagosians will be able to communicate with doctors in any of the four major languages in Lagos State - English, Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo.

"If further medical treatment is needed after due consultation with the medical doctors, non-coronavirus cases would be referred to designated Healthcare Providers under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) or preferred Healthcare Providers," she said.

The service will be available round-the-clock for a period of eight weeks as the state continues to battle with containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the project will increase access to care, and reduce the challenge of going to hospitals during the current period of restricted movements, except for emergencies.

"It would also create an entry point for the quicker evacuation of confirmed and severely ill COVID-19 cases to the designated treatment facility.

"This is aimed at ensuring better health outcomes for affected citizens and reducing morbidity and mortality associated with the pandemic," the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged Lagosians to make good use of the opportunity for prompt attention and further protection of the lives.