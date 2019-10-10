The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecommunication operators in the country to monitor and keep records of calls and other communications passing through their networks.

This is contained in the commission's "Lawful Interception of Communications Regulations, 2019", a document recently gazetted by the Federal Government.

The regulations provide legal and regulatory framework for lawful interception of communications, collection and disclosure of intercepted communications in Nigeria.

The regulations stipulate that telcos cannot provide any communications services that lack the capacity to be monitored and intercepted and provided to authorised agencies when required.

Section 10 mandates that telcos must take necessary steps to install interception capabilities that allow or permit interception of communications.

The regulations make it lawful for the authorised agencies to intercept communications provided by telcos to people in Nigeria and outside the country.

The authorised agencies listed in the document are the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the State Security Services, who are required to apply for a warrant from a judge.

For the purposes of execution, a warrant issued under the regulations shall be executed by either of the two agencies, or the Nigeria Police Force.

Failure to comply with the directive, according to the NCC, will attract a fine of N5 million, as well as an additional daily N500,000 until compliance.

The NCC may also revoke the licence of telcos in accordance with the provisions of section 45 of its Act for failure to comply with the regulations.

Telcos or customers aggrieved by the any interception activity are at liberty to make formal applications to the Federal High Court for a judicial review.