Tejuosho Market inferno renders 1,200 artisans jobless — NEMA

Ahmed was represented by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Zonal Coordinator, South West NEMA.

He confirmed that over 1,600 industrial, weeping and straight sewing machines were lost in the mid afternoon fire disaster that struck the popular Tejuoso Market.

Ahmed said that the fire, which cause cannot be confirmed, but rumoured to have been caused by someone trying to fill up a working generator which caught fire along the line.

The director-general, while consoling the traders, urged them not to see the situation as a temporary setback, but as a challenge that would bring greater success.