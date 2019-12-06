The Spark 4 comes with a lot of impressive upgrades when compared with other devices under its flagship line-up.

TECNO Spark 4 review: Light up your view on a bigger screen

Out of the box, the Spark 4 comes in four colour variants: Royal Purple, Vacation Blue, Misty Grey and Energetic Orange. This allows for a number of choices for personal preference. There is a Spark 4 to match everyone’s style.

BRIGHTER VIEW ON A BIGGER SCREEN

The TECNO Spark 4 is built with an impressive screen size. The device comes with a 6.52-inch HD dot-In display. This guarantees users a 20:9 aspect ratio of great screen experience especially for movie lovers and gamers. With ease, you can Netflix and Chill in traffic or when on a long commute.

TOP-NOTCH PICTURE QUALITY

For the first time on a Spark device, the Spark 4 spots a set of Triple AI Rear Cameras of 13MP+2MP+AI. The 13-megapixel main camera is packed with features that ensures the images that are captured are vivid and sharp even in low-light conditions.

A SAMPLE SUNSET IMAGE TAKEN WITH THE SPARK 4

The rear camera includes features such as eight scene modes, AR Stickers, custom bokeh, AI HDR, AI Beauty, and Panorama.

Sample Image Detailing Bokeh Effect on the Spark 4

That’s not all, Spark 4 also comes with an 8MP Selfie camera, accompanied by a pair of dual LED flashlights for low-light purposes. Users also get to enjoy AI Beauty, Portrait and Wide-Selfie Mode. There are times you wish to enhance an image and you are required to download an app to make it happen. You do not need an extra app to make this happen on the Spark 4. The AI Beauty mode is all you need on the Spark 4.

Evidently, with Spark 4, users won’t just be taking pictures but capturing memories in the brightest, warmest colours.

HIGH PERFORMANCE ON THE GO

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 (MTK6761) Spark 4 guarantees sustained high-performance and reliable user-experience. No matter the number of apps you have active per time, Spark 4’s performance will not slow down, neither will the device start freezing up or hanging. This chipset also allows for power efficiency and top-notch privacy features like the fingerprint sensor.

Other features on the Spark 4 include Bluetooth 5.0 which makes connecting one device to another easier and transferring files faster; 4G LTE capacity for smooth high-speed browsing, and an impressive 4,000mAh Battery allowing all day use following a single charge.

In terms of storage capacity, the Spark 4 is available for sale in a sizeable 2GB ROM+ 32GB RAM and an expandable memory capacity of up to 128GB through an SD card.

The device comes with a lot of enhanced features for young Nigerian mobile users and is available for sales at ₦34,500.00 at authorized retail stores nationwide.

As for my verdict on the Spark 4 smartphone, considering its fantastic features, I would rate it an 8/10.

