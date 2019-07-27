Goncalves made this known when she represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the launch of newly acquired state of the art equipment by The Lagoon hospital.

The perm sec congratulated Lagoon hospitals for investing heavily on the equipment and facilities aimed at saving lives, building capacity of health workers and helping to curb medical tourism.

Goncalves further said that Lagos State government will on its own part give maximum support to the private sector in any form of technological advancement that will add value to the health sector.

She also disclosed that the government will remain committed to the attainment of a sustainable health care delivery as qualitative health care delivery is part of the administration's priorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Medical Director of Lagoon Hospital, Dr Jimi Coker said the hospital in its quest to utilize the latest technology has made significant investment in its critical care Urology, Neurosurgery and the new dialysis center at its Ikoyi facility.

He said further that the Lagoon Hospital's choice to invest hugely on these new technologies was borne out of the need to fill the gaps within the country’s health care sector.

Coker also said that "it is a strategic decision by our hospital with the aim to reduce medical tourism.”

He added that if medical tourism continues unabated Nigeria stands to lose up to USD1 billion in revenue.