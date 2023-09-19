Tech4Dev shines spotlight on digital inequality in Africa at 78th UNGA

The session themed, "Harnessing Africa's Demographic Dividend: Building Economic Prosperity Through Digital Inclusion," aims to raise awareness of the critical importance of digital inclusion, particularly in underprivileged communities in Africa.

At the event, renowned panelists from Microsoft and the American Tower Corporation will contribute their expertise to the discussion on methods to close the digital divide. The panel's goals include highlighting real-world partnerships, identifying obstacles to digital access, and investigating the potential for the digital economy to create jobs.

Their observations will be centered on how important digital inclusion is to sustained global growth, innovation, and development. Additionally, they will stress the urgent need to close the digital divide, which disproportionately affects regions with limited resources and services and worsens problems like unemployment and underemployment.

Panelists for the event include Kirsten Young, Director of Sustainability Programs at the American Tower Corporation; David Hartshorn, Chief Executive Officer of Geeks Without Frontiers; Mark Clack, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at Oxfam and Tobosun Alake, Commissioner Ministry of Science and Technology, Lagos State Government. The panel would be moderated by Oladiwura Oladepo, Executive Director, Tech4Dev.

Salima Monmorah bah, Minister of Communication, Technology and Innovation, Sierra Leone is the Keynote Speaker for the event while Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Nigeria will give the goodwill message.

Joel Ogunsola, Founder and President at Tech4Dev, who will deliver the welcome speech commented on the significance of digital inclusion in Africa's development, "Digital inclusion is not just about technology; it's about empowering people, especially our youth, to shape their own destinies.

"By equipping them with digital skills and opportunities, we're not only building a thriving digital economy but also fostering a more equitable and inclusive society. Africa's future is digital, and our youth are at the forefront of this transformative journey."