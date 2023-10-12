ADVERTISEMENT
Tech companies prioritise skills over certificates – FG

Ima Elijah

Dr Tijani revealed the FG's plans to establish a cutting-edge hardware training center in Aba

Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications,Innovation and Digital Economy. [Twitter:@bosuntijani]
Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications,Innovation and Digital Economy. [Twitter:@bosuntijani]

During Thursday's episode, October 13, 2023, of Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, he stated that contemporary technology companies are actively seeking "makers" rather than traditional certificate holders, ushering in a new era where practical skills take precedence over formal education.

Dr Tijani passionately advocated for a balance between conventional academic learning and modern skill acquisition, highlighting the significant increase in well-paid job opportunities for young people outside the confines of traditional educational institutions.

"While I value formal education as a doctorate holder myself, it's imperative for our youths to embrace both academic learning and contemporary skill development. Companies today are in search of individuals who create, innovate, and produce tangible results," asserted Dr Tijani.

In an ambitious move to bolster this transition, Dr Tijani revealed the Federal Government's plans to establish a cutting-edge hardware training center in Aba, a bustling city in Abia State. He disclosed that the government is actively engaging in partnerships with relevant agencies and assembling some of Nigeria's brightest minds proficient in hardware technologies.

"We are bringing together top minds from Nigeria, experts in hardware, to collaborate and craft a transformative path for Aba. Our vision is to establish a center solely dedicated to hardware production within the next few months. This center will not merely replicate existing efforts but will focus on pioneering new technologies, empowering local entrepreneurs, and providing training to nurture talent," Dr Tijani announced with enthusiasm.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

