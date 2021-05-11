RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Pastor Dare Adeboye leaves behind his wife, 3 daughters, siblings and parents.

The ambulance conveying the body of late Pastor Dare Adebayo [Instagram/RCCGPR]
The third son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dare has been buried amid tears.

The 42-year-old pastor was buried on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after a Farewell Service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In attendance at the funeral were his surviving wife, three daughters and siblings.

Other dignitaries who attended the funeral were the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; as well as his son, Pastor David Oyedepo Jr.

The executive governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom was also among those who attended the funeral.

It would be recalled that Dare died on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Dare who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 died in his sleep.

Pastor Dare Adeboye [YabaLeftOnline]
It was his wife Temiloluwa that discovered he was not breathing and raised the alarm.

Pastor Dare is the third child and second son of Pastor EA Adeboye.

He was 42 and would have turned 43 in June.

The late pastor is survived by his wife, children and his parents.

