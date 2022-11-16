Tears as Lagos lawmaker, Omititi is laid to rest.

The remains was received at the airport by the Speaker of the house, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Lagos State Legislators Wives Association (LASLEWA), friends, family and associates of the deceased.

The body was later moved to the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, where Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, joined the crowd of mourners.

The body was interred according to Islamic rites.

A native of Abeokuta, Ogun, Olawale was reported to have slumped at the Rwang Pam stadium Jos, Plateau, venue of the APC Presidential Campaign from where he was rushed to a nearby hospital and later confirmed dead.

The 58 years old Omititi as he was fondly called by his constituents, friends, associates, political loyalists and admirers was born on March 12, 1964.

The lawmaker was visibly healthy as at Friday, where he took active part as a goalkeeper for one of the teams in the novelty match played by members to commemorate Obasa’s 50th birthday.

NAN reports that the assembly had on Tuesday, announced the demise of the lawmaker, who, until his demise represented Mushin Constituency II and chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Mr Setonji David had said his death really hit them below the belt.

According to him, We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time.