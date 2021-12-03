RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Teachers recruitment: Osun govt to release names of successful applicants

Osun Government says it will soon release the names of 3,170 successful applicants, who scored 50 per cent and above, in the state teachers recruitment examination.

Gboyega Oyetola is Governor of Osun State (Osun State government)
The Osun Commissioner for Education, Mr Folorunso Bamisayemi, made this known in a press statement on Thursday, in Osogbo

According to Bamisayemi, 3,170 applicants out of a total of 11,068 that participated in the recruitment exercise scored 50 per cent and above, and their names would be released in three batches, starting from next week.

“The Ministry of Education informs the general public, particularly applicants for the teachers recruitment exercise, that the list of successful applicants who scored a cumulative of 50 per cent and above in the test and proficiency interview conducted is ready.

“A total of 11,068 applicants participated in the interview out of which 3,170 applicants scored 50 per cent (cumulative) and above.

“To ensure sustainability of remuneration, the recruitment will be done in batches, hence, it is out of the 3170 applicants that the first combined list of 1000 most successful applicants will be drawn in six critical subjects of English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture.

“This list will be out in the public domain by next week. Subsequent batches will follow later.” the statement reads

