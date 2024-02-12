Teachers beg Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

National President of the union, Comrade Audu Amba appealed on Monday in Abuja at the NUT 6th Annual Solemn Assembly

He said Nigeria in recent times had recorded unprecedented security challenges and the government must take decisive action to address them.

“It is therefore my humble plea that the Federal Government declare a state of Emergency as far as the security situation does not improve.

“Government at all levels should do the needful since security is everybody’s business.

“Nothing can be achieved with insecurity in the country. So, it is imperative to move all stumbling blocks that are bedevilling the security architecture of the country.

“It is our hope that Federal, State, Local Government and all stakeholders in education should join hands to protect our schools and the education workers in Nigeria,” he said.

On teachers’ welfare, Amba appealed for a constitutional amendment on the funding of primary and secondary education to be on the first line charge in the revenue allocation in the country.

“It is our belief that when enacted into law, it will go a long way to address the issue of irregular salary payment of teachers across the states.

“Teachers’ professional Salary Structure that is supposed to have been implemented in the year 2023, has not been accommodated in the budget as such we will continue to push for its implementation,” he said.

The NUT President stressed the need for a uniform scheme of service for all teachers adding that the union would ensure its actualisation.