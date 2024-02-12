ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Teachers beg Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NUT President stressed the need for a uniform scheme of service for all teachers adding that the union would ensure its actualisation.

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Recommended articles

National President of the union, Comrade Audu Amba appealed on Monday in Abuja at the NUT 6th Annual Solemn Assembly

He said Nigeria in recent times had recorded unprecedented security challenges and the government must take decisive action to address them.

“It is therefore my humble plea that the Federal Government declare a state of Emergency as far as the security situation does not improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government at all levels should do the needful since security is everybody’s business.

“Nothing can be achieved with insecurity in the country. So, it is imperative to move all stumbling blocks that are bedevilling the security architecture of the country.

“It is our hope that Federal, State, Local Government and all stakeholders in education should join hands to protect our schools and the education workers in Nigeria,” he said.

On teachers’ welfare, Amba appealed for a constitutional amendment on the funding of primary and secondary education to be on the first line charge in the revenue allocation in the country.

“It is our belief that when enacted into law, it will go a long way to address the issue of irregular salary payment of teachers across the states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Teachers’ professional Salary Structure that is supposed to have been implemented in the year 2023, has not been accommodated in the budget as such we will continue to push for its implementation,” he said.

The NUT President stressed the need for a uniform scheme of service for all teachers adding that the union would ensure its actualisation.

He urged the government to implement an acceptable and sustainable minimum wage for workers and Nigerian teachers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu should not be blamed for Buhari’s reckless policies — Oshiomhole

Tinubu should not be blamed for Buhari’s reckless policies — Oshiomhole

Teachers beg Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

Teachers beg Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind of Ikole traditional rulers' killing (The Sun)

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability