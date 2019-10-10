The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it is transmitting bulk electricity due to damage on its 132 Kilo Volt (KV) underground transmission lines in Abuja.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mbah said that the damage was caused by an excavation machine working for IBB Golf Club, Abuja.

She said that the incident had made TCN to transmit bulk electricity meant for Central Area, Maitama, Utako, Jabi and several parts of the city without redundancy and with some restriction.

According to her, with a total available capacity of 160 Mega Watts (MW) and total load demand of 96MW (2,304MWHr) on both lines, the damaged transmission line one (1) is very strategic.

‘’As line two alone cannot carry the entire load From Katampe to Central Area Transmission Substation.

‘’As a result, the second transmission line is currently transmitting only 75MW (1,800MHr daily) at full capacity with a load drop of 21MW (540MWHrs daily) on that axis,” she said.

Mbah said that with this development, it operates without redundancy in the areas listed above, saying that this means that if anything happens to the second line, TCN would be unable to supply the Central Area Transmission Substation.

This she noted would throw the central area and areas being fed through that substation into total darkness as there would be no other transmission line to sustain electricity supply on this route.

‘’TCN has made this fact abundantly clear to IBB Golf Management who are slow in fixing the damaged underground line since June 18.

‘’TCN is using this medium to alert the public that since the damage of its 132kV transmission line one (1), the second transmission line has been continuously transmitting 75MW.

‘’The IBB Gulf Club Management must quickly undertake the repairs of the damaged underground 132kV transmission line, taking into account the urgency it requires,‘’ she said.

Mbah also said that TCN was working with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to manage the situation in order to reduce impact of the damage to the network on various customers.

She pleaded for understanding, adding that efforts were being made to fix the problem.