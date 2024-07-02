ADVERTISEMENT
TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti for 2 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The planned power outage which was previously scheduled for July 1 to August 31, has been suspended till further notice.

The outage was earlier scheduled for two months according to the BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC).

Evelyn Gbiwen, Head of Branding and Corporate Communications, BEDC, who said this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, said that the suspension is till further notice.

“We wish to announce that we have just received further update from TCN to the effect that TCN has suspended the planned outage on Osogbo/Akure and Ado-Ekiti 132KV lines.

“The planned power outage which was previously scheduled for July 1 to August 31, has been suspended till further notice.

“Our services will therefore continue without interruption, ” she said.

According to her, BEDC remains committed to serving our customers better. BEDC had informed its customers in Ondo and Ekiti that TCN is scheduled to carry out maintenance work on the 132KV Osogbo-Akure transmission line for two months.

It said the maintenance would involve the installation of optical ground wire and other activities that required an outage for a safe workspace.

News Agency Of Nigeria

