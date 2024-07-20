RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahmad said that no new contract or agreement shall be entered into with AEDC within the suspension period.

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]
TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

Recommended articles

Ali Ahmad, Market Operator, TCN, said in Abuja on Friday that the notice of the suspension was communicated to AEDC after previously notifying AEDC in writing of its default of the market rules.

Ahmad said that AEDC also failed to provide the MO with an adequate Bank Guarantee in line with section 15.3.3 of the market rules.

He said that AEDC was served several notices, including a request for Fulfillment of Prudential Requirement on Feb 13, and a Notice of Event of Default: Non-Fulfillment of Prudential Requirement on March 22 but that none was honoured.

According to him, a Notice of Intent to Issue a Suspension Order: Non-Provisions of Adequate Bank Guarantee was, thereafter, given to AEDC on April 8.

“The MO in these notices requested that corrective actions be taken within a specified period to address the default.

“In spite of all notifications, AEDC failed to address the default. In view of this non-compliance, AEDC is hereby suspended from the MO-administered electricity market,” he said.

Ahmad said that no new contract or agreement shall be entered into with AEDC within the suspension period.

He said that to remedy the situation, AEDC must provide an adequate Bank Guarantee within five business days from the date of this notice.

He said that AEDC’s network may be partially or totally disconnected from the grid if the default was not addressed after five business days, in line with section 45 of the market rules.

“Furthermore, after 30 business days of the disconnection from the grid and the default is not addressed, the Market Operator will terminate AEDC’s Market Participation Agreement."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's against Islamic religion - Katsina cleric warns youths to shun planned protest

It's against Islamic religion - Katsina cleric warns youths to shun planned protest

Tinubu assembled worst economic team since 1999 - Northern groups

Tinubu assembled worst economic team since 1999 - Northern groups

Edo 2024: APC candidate Monday Okpebholo demands justice for slain police aide

Edo 2024: APC candidate Monday Okpebholo demands justice for slain police aide

We trust you and want everybody in Europe to do so - Eni boss tells Tinubu

We trust you and want everybody in Europe to do so - Eni boss tells Tinubu

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules

Reps probe Dangote, Lafarge over rising price of cement

Reps probe Dangote, Lafarge over rising price of cement

Police blame mischief-makers for inventing kidnapping of 11 travellers in Enugu

Police blame mischief-makers for inventing kidnapping of 11 travellers in Enugu

President Tinubu vows to revive smelter company in Akwa Ibom

President Tinubu vows to revive smelter company in Akwa Ibom

Police arrest 38 criminal suspects in Taraba for kidnapping, murder, others

Police arrest 38 criminal suspects in Taraba for kidnapping, murder, others

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Northern elders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on LG autonomy

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja [NAN]

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja