TCN restores power to Ayede transmission sub-station after fire incident

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has restored power supply to Ayede Transmission Sub-Station, Ibadan following the fire incident that occurred on Friday.

TCN restores power to Ayede transmission sub-station after fire incident. [Dailytrust]
Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mbah said there was a fire incident in Ayede Transmission Substation in Ibadan, adding that the incident occurred at about 3.15 p.m. on Friday.

According to her, the incident affected one 150 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) 330/132 Kilovolt (kV) power transformer.

She said that the fire was put off and power supply restored to the substation at about 6.46 p.m. and subsequently to the affected areas the same day.

”We regret any inconveniences this incident may have caused electricity consumers in the affected areas,” she said.

