The daily statistics of TCN operations obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a section of the TCN, indicated that the 98,876.66 mw was generated between Feb. 1 and Feb, 28, 2019.

This translates to a decrease of 30,281,04 mw as against 127,157.7mw generated between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 .

The statistics indicated that power generation transmitted dropped by 30,281.04 mw between January 2019 and February 2019.

Daily Power Generation in February 2019

The daily power generated between Feb.1 and Feb.15, 2019 stood at: 4,244.1mw, 4,222mw, 4,223.1mw, 4,100.9mw, 4,408.9mw, 4,315.1mw, 4,115mw, 4,266.8mw, 4,546.6mw, 4,592,7mw, and 4,340.2mw respectively.

The data also showed that the daily power generated from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28, 2019 were 4,431.26mw, 4,178mw, 4,430.4mw, 4,564.6mw, 4,470.1mw, 4,598.7mw, 4,098.8mw, 3,654mw, 3,534.5mw, 3,456.2mw, 4,016.3mw and 4,068.4mw respectively.

NAN reports that reasons for the shortfall were not given.

However, NAN observed that there was no generation of power on Feb. 3, Feb. 8, Feb. 10, Feb. 12 and Feb. 23.

An official of the TCN, who preferred not to be mentioned attributed the non generation of power to system collapse.

Also, the month of February consists of 28 days, while January is 31 days, which might have also contributed to the drop in power generation and transmission.

Daily Power Generation in January 2019

The energy generated in February 2019 was transmitted to 11 distribution companies (Discos).

The TCN said the national peak demand forecast stood at 19,100.00mw, while the installed available capacity was 11,165.40mw.

The current transmission capacity and network operational capacity are 7,000 mw and 5,500.00mw respectively.

NAN also reports that the peak generation ever attained in Nigeria is 5,222.3mw, while the maximum energy ever attained stands at 109,372.01mwh.