Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN Spokesperson, said that the sub-station project was ready for official commissioning by the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola.

Mbah said that one of the transformers had been energized while the second one would soon be energized as soon as the final pre-commissioning issues have been completely dealt with.

When TCN took over the Yauri sub-station project, installations were only about 50 per cent complete and three months down the line, the project has successfully been completed and one transformer energized.

The Yauri Sub-station project is just one of the many contracts that were taken over by TCN from contractors and completed by its in-house engineers.

The new Yauri 2x40MVA 330/33kV Transmission Sub-station was first awarded in December, 2007 but the contractor failed persistently to complete the contract for 11 years.

Consequently,TCN took over the project on the May, 2018 and completed it, Mbar said in a statement.

The TCN Spokesperson said the Yauri Transmission Sub-station project had increased the quantum of bulk electricity supply to Kano Disco load feeders for onward delivery to electricity customers in Yauri, Zuru, Koko, Shanga and Wara in Kebbi State.

Other areas that would also benefit include Ibeto, Nasko, and Salka in Niger State.

This new 80MVA capacity sub-station is one out of the several transmission sub-station projects the TCN management had taken over from contractors who have shown lack of capacity to complete the projects and completed them.

Others include Damaturu, Kwukwaba, Wudil, and Mayo Belwa Subs-tations among others.

TCN has also completed and commissioned into service over 40 transformers in its sub-stations nationwide, from February, 2017 to date, she said.