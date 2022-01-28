RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The joint task force has recovered 500 cows and sheep rustled in Shiroro and Munya Local Government areas of Niger state.

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger.
Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger.

Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Minna on Friday.

Recommended articles

He said that the animals were recovered from bandits who were fleeing some communities around Kuchi, Galadiman-Kogo, Alawa and Erena in Shiroro and Munya local government areas.

“A few weeks ago, we held a joint security operation in these areas and the networks were shut down. We received a report that some miscreants invaded Kusasu village .

”There miscreants were dislodge during the operation and after security operatives apprehended some of the bandits who were trying to relocate.

“Some were neutralised and some animals recovered have been handed over to the state government,” he said.

Umar said that there were casualties among the security men.

”The state government has condoled with families of those who sacrificed their lives for the general peace as well as those who sustained injuries and was in touch with them.

Umar said the animals would been kept under the care of the state Ministry of Livestock.

”When the time set for owners to identify and claim their animals elapses, the government will seek a court order to auction them and remit the money into the state treasury,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the state government would fine tune the operations of the task force to get in touch with neighbouring states for coordinated operations.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

Ikoyi building collapse: All victims died before rescue operations began – LASEMA

Ikoyi building collapse: All victims died before rescue operations began – LASEMA

Stakeholders in critical meeting over Niger Delta pollution

Stakeholders in critical meeting over Niger Delta pollution

Reps summon Minister for allegedly flouting 2022 appropriation Act

Reps summon Minister for allegedly flouting 2022 appropriation Act

Centre for citizens with disabilities, others regroup in abuja; calls on a speedy conclusion of electoral bill

Centre for citizens with disabilities, others regroup in abuja; calls on a speedy conclusion of electoral bill

Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin beg gunmen for his release

Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin beg gunmen for his release

PDP sets up Appeal Panel for Ekiti governorship primary

PDP sets up Appeal Panel for Ekiti governorship primary

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.