Tariq Nasheed mocks Nigerian man murdered by American girlfriend in US

The incident happened Sunday night, April 03, 2022, at the One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater.

Miami Police officials told American reporters that officers responded to a report of a man stabbed at the building, and upon arrival they found the 27-year-old victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A friend of Obumseli confirmed the incident, saying that Obumseli recently moved to Miami and was living with his girlfriend at the luxury high-rise where he was murdered.

According to her, Obumseli and Courtney had a toxic relationship. However, she said that the victim was not the "bad guy."

She added that although details around the incident are unclear, the only certain fact is that Courtney stabbed Obumseli.

Confirming the development, elder brother of the victim, Jeff, in an Instagram post said, “I honestly can’t believe I’m writing this. It is with the heaviest heart I announce the murder of my younger brother, Christian (Toby) who was brutally killed on Sunday, a week from his 28th birthday — I’m truly at a loss for words. He didn’t deserve this.

"This is a lot to process. Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Your support is truly felt and appreciated during this devastating time. I ask the community to please pray for me and my family. Pray for strength for the long road ahead to justice.”

It was gathered that police are yet to make any arrests.

According to reports, Obumseli was killed a week before his 28th birthday, while Courtney has claimed to have been suffering from a "mental illness."

Reacting to this, Tariq Nasheed, an american author who holds the view that Africans (especially Nigerians) should not be given opportunities in the United States, said that late Obumseli spent his life dissing 'Foundational Black Americans' and loving white women, and implied that he has attained what he 'wished for'.

Tariq gained Nigerians' audience when he hosted a Twitter space where African-Americans aired their discomforts around having immigrants in the US.

According to Business Insider, This was one of the most heated debates on Twitter in recent times. And throughout the long hours it lasted, the message was clear — African Americans want Africans to stop coming to their country and taking away all their opportunities.

Another issue Tariq raised is that Africans (particularly Nigerians) tend to “arrogantly” dominate everywhere they go. And after “seizing” all the opportunities and making most of the money, they remit the money back to Africa.

The next question was about why the American Government is allowing African immigrants to enter the country. Some of the speakers even went as far as implying that the American Government was allowing African immigrants as part of a larger plan to systematically erase/replace “Foundational Black Americans” with Africans.

Foundational Black Americans, according to Tariq, are Blacks who were in America before the slave ships arrived.