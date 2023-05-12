The sports category has moved to a new website.
Oodua Youths threaten to shut down MultiChoice offices from Monday over tariff hike

Bayo Wahab

The youths vow to picket MultiChoice offices across the country from Monday next week.

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)
The group said it has exhausted all avenues of consultation to engage the Pay TV company on the recent increment of its DSTV and GOTV tariffs.

“We are taking the route of picketing their offices nationwide starting from Monday 15th of May. By this direct our members to join us”, the group said.

Recall that in April, MultiChoice announced new rates for its DStv and GOtv packages.

The company in a text message sent to its customers said the upward review of DStv and GOtv packages was due to the rising costs of business operations.

24 hours after the announcement, members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Southwest zone gave MultiChoice seven days to reverse the subscription rates.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Adejuwon Olatunji; Deputy Coordinator, Alao John, and Public Relations Officer, Opeoluwa Awoyinfa on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the group said that MultiChoice was extorting Nigerians and bringing hardship on them.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

