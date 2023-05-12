Oodua Youths threaten to shut down MultiChoice offices from Monday over tariff hike

The group said it has exhausted all avenues of consultation to engage the Pay TV company on the recent increment of its DSTV and GOTV tariffs.

“We are taking the route of picketing their offices nationwide starting from Monday 15th of May. By this direct our members to join us”, the group said.

Recall that in April, MultiChoice announced new rates for its DStv and GOtv packages.

The company in a text message sent to its customers said the upward review of DStv and GOtv packages was due to the rising costs of business operations.

24 hours after the announcement, members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Southwest zone gave MultiChoice seven days to reverse the subscription rates.