Taraba university to establish model ranch - VC

Prof. Sunday Bako, the Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University, Jalingo, says the institution will establish an integrated farm that will provide a model ranch operation.

Taraba State University

Bako gave the indication on Sunday while interacting with journalists in Jalingo.

He said that the integrated farm when completed, would produce some of the farm products locally consumed in the state.

He said that the university had engaged experts on the project which would also create employment and revenue for the university.

We have already begun modalities to establish an integrated farm for the university.

“This farm, among many others things, will make a model ranch operation where it can produce pastures.

“The farm will produce animal feeds, especially for poultry and fish.

“This farm will also make available most of those agricultural products we consume locally,” he said.

Bako said that he would not relent on his efforts to attain his goal of making the university a world-class citadel of learning.

