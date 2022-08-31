Taraba to privatise government companies - Official

According to him, privatisation is the most common policy that can sustain any public business.

He said that the Taraba Beverages Nigeria Ltd., producers of Highland Tea, would be privatised soon.

The managing director also said that the intention of the government was to privatise its shares and equity to develop more companies.

“We are not selling the company in its entirety but to transfer ownership structure from government to private individuals.

“We are selling 75 per cent of its shares and 25 per cent will be owned by the government.

“We will ensure that it’s capable hands that will take over the company to ensure it sustainability,” he said.

Iliya also announced that the repairs on the Green House, producers of Taraba Vegetables had begun, preparatory to its privatisation.