Taraba security chiefs ban motorbikes, firearms at campaign rallies

Security chiefs in Taraba State have banned the use of motorcycles and weapons such as knives, cutlasses, sticks, and firearms from supporters of all political parties across the state at campaign rallies.

The resolution was made on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 during a meeting with all political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the police headquarters in Jalingo.

During his remark the police commissioner of the state, David Akinremi said, "Any political party involved would be dealt with decisively."

He added that the Police and other security agencies would not tolerate lawlessness and use of political thugs.

Shehu Abdullahi, the state director of Department of State Services (DSS), reiterated that security chiefs had taken a firm stand and would draw a battle line with defaulting political parties.

The security chiefs also called on parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their wards during this election period.