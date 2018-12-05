Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Taraba security chiefs ban bikes, firearms during campaign

Taraba security chiefs ban motorbikes, firearms at campaign rallies

The security chiefs called on parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their wards during this election period.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A fresh outbreak of hostilities play

A fresh outbreak of hostilities

(The Guardian Nigeria)

Security chiefs in Taraba State have banned the use of motorcycles and weapons such as knives, cutlasses, sticks, and firearms from supporters of all political parties across the state at campaign rallies.

The resolution was made on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 during a meeting with all political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the police headquarters in Jalingo.

During his remark the police commissioner of the state, David Akinremi said, "Any political party involved would be dealt with decisively."

He added that the Police and other security agencies would not tolerate lawlessness and use of political thugs.

Shehu Abdullahi, the state director of Department of State Services (DSS), reiterated that security chiefs had taken a firm stand and would draw a battle line with defaulting political parties.

The security chiefs also called on parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their wards during this election period.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet
2 Buhari reacts to claims that he is a clonebullet
3 4 Ways Buhari responded to those who call him Jubril from Sudanbullet

Related Articles

Group hails Buhari for increasing police salaries
Gov. Ishaku urges Taraba residents to collect PVCs
Imprisoned ex-Governors get reduced jail terms and other top stories from last week
Taraba APC guber candidate receives 5,000 UDP defectors
Herders-Farmers Crisis Fulani people are marginalised in Nigeria, feel abandoned by Buhari - Ribadu
Vacate Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa by December, Military warns militia groups

Local

Magu says EFCC winning war against corruption
Magu says EFCC winning war against corruption
Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
21,878 Nigerian youths apply for 10,000 Police constable positions in 5 days
Zamfara Government distributes 850 motorcycle to civilian JTF
Kwara Gov Ahmed approves N115million for staff, teachers
Kwara Gov Ahmed approves N115 million for local government staff and teachers' promotion
X
Advertisement