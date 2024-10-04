Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Alhaji Aminu Alkali, the Deputy Governor and Chairman, organising committee, said that the decision was to appreciate Danjuma for his uncommon contributions to the development of the state.

According to him, the state government found the elder statesman’s significant contributions to nation-building and vital role in the development of Taraba worthy enough to rename the facility after him as a form of appreciation.

“The decision to rename Taraba Government House as T.Y. Danjuma House is to recognise his contributions to nation-building and the developmental strides.

“This will serve as a form of appreciation for what the elder statesman has done for the development of the state,” he said.

Danjuma, while inaugurating the remodelled government house renamed T.Y. Danjuma House, commended the governor for the decision.

Danjuma said the honour was a morale booster that would motivate him to attract more development to the state.