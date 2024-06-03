ADVERTISEMENT
Taraba NLC achieves 70% strike compliance - Chairman reports

Unionists were seen driving workers out of offices, who reported earlier to their duty posts.

Jediel made this known while briefing newsmen shortly after going around to monitor compliance in Jalingo. He said that the cooperation from trade union leaders in mobilising fellow unionists for the strike was impressive.

He said that the compliance became necessary due to directives from their national body to down tools. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that unionists were seen driving workers, who earlier reported at their duty posts out of offices.

The state secretariat where the majority of the state workers report to work became deserted on Monday morning, although commercial banks and private schools were seen operating.

NAN recalls that the organised labour had earlier embarked on an indefinite strike beginning from Sunday Midnight to press home their demands. These demands border on the non-conclusion of negotiation for the National Minimum Wage and the hike in electricity tariff.

