Taraba Gov lauds Tinubu’s choice of Chira as Auditor General of Federation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kefas said Chira was well-equipped for the new job and described him as an effective achiever with many years of cognitive experience.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas.
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas.

Kefas said this in a statement by Emmanuel Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication.

“The appointment is a reward for the experience, hard work, and competence of the new appointee and I can say that Tinubu made the best choice in picking Chira,” he said.

The governor said that the state would solidly stand behind Chira to succeed in his new assignments.

Kefas said Chira was well-equipped for the new job and described him as an effective achiever with many years of cognitive experience.

“The appointment is certainly a great one for Taraba, the North East and the entire country,” he said.

