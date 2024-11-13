ADVERTISEMENT
Taraba residents demand action as sachet water prices soar to ₦50
Sachet water producers defended the price hike, attributing it to the rising cost of petroleum products, which they say has driven up material and transportation expenses.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024
VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election
Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship
BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate
Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators
US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records
Okpebholo dissolves Obaseki's MDA boards, dismisses non-civil service secretaries
Education Minister suspends 13 Enugu college students for 6 weeks over bullying
Senator faces recall as constituents demand action over alleged Banditry ties
Pulse Sports
Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award
Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on
Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve
'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate
Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him
ADVERTISEMENT