The ninth Taraba State House of Assembly says it will to enact a law establishing a Peace and Conflict Resolution Commission to mitigate crisis in the state.

Mr Abel Diah, the newly elected Speaker of the house, made the declaration on Monday while addressing newsmen in Jalingo.

Diah (PDP-Gembu) said that the existing interfaith peace and conflict resolution committee would be strengthened to a full government agency.

He said that the commission would be given the constitutional mandate to review and meditate into herdsmen/farmers clashes, interethnic conflicts and religious crisis.

He said that the ninth assembly would work hard in collaboration with the executive to stem the tide of conflicts and other crimes in the state.

NAN recalls that Diah was re-elected unopposed by the 24-member legislature as speaker on Monday.

He was the speaker of the last assembly.