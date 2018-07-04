Pulse.ng logo
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos road days after tragic explosion

In Lagos Tanker spills fuel in transit days after 12 die in tragic explosion

The tanker was forced to stop by LASTMA officials when the spill happened on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Tanker spills fuel on Lagos road days after tragic explosion play

Tanker spills fuel

(The Nation)
A fuel tanker spilt some of its content on the road on Moshalashi Bus stop/roundabout Ipaja area of Lagos State only days after at least 12 people were killed in an explosion that resulted from a spill by a fuel tanker.

According to a report by The Nation, the spill happened on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, when the driver refused to stop when he was stopped by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The truck was eventually stopped, and officials of the Lagos Neighborhood and Security Corps (LNSC), LASTMA, Lagos Response Unit (LRU), Nigerian Police and Lagos State Fire Service are reportedly currently on ground, waiting for the content to be trans loaded to another vehicle before final evacuation of the damaged tanker.

ALSO READ: Watch video of tanker losing control before explosion in Lagos

At least 12 die in Lagos explosion

The incident comes just days after at least 12 died when a Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after spilling its content on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

