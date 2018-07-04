news

A fuel tanker spilt some of its content on the road on Moshalashi Bus stop/roundabout Ipaja area of Lagos State only days after at least 12 people were killed in an explosion that resulted from a spill by a fuel tanker.

According to a report by The Nation, the spill happened on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, when the driver refused to stop when he was stopped by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The truck was eventually stopped, and officials of the Lagos Neighborhood and Security Corps (LNSC), LASTMA, Lagos Response Unit (LRU), Nigerian Police and Lagos State Fire Service are reportedly currently on ground, waiting for the content to be trans loaded to another vehicle before final evacuation of the damaged tanker.

At least 12 die in Lagos explosion