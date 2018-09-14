Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Tanker spills fuel on Ikorodu road months after tragic explosion

Ikorodu road Tanker falls, spills fuel on major road 2 months after tragic explosion

A tanker has spilt some of its content on an axis of the Ketu Kosofe road coming from Ikorodu and this has seen the road temporarily shut.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tanker spills fuel on Ikorodu road months after tragic explosion play

A tanker has spilt fuel on an axis of the Ikorodu road months after tragic explosion that left at least 12 people dead.

(Lagos Fire Service)

A fuel tanker has fallen and spilt some of its content on the Ikorodu road two months and two weeks after 12 people were killed in an explosion that resulted from a spill by a fuel tanker.

According to the Lagos State Fire Service, the tanker fell at NNPC filling station Kosofe area of Ketu on Friday, September 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: Tanker spills fuel on Lagos road days after tragic explosion

The fire service had since closed down that axis of the Ikorodu road temporarily.

 

"If you're coming in from Ikorodu towards mile 12, kosofe, Ketu. Road is temporarily shut down. Loaded Fuel Tanker fell," the state fire service tweeted.

 

The service went further to tweet, "Tanker fell at NNPC filling station Kosfose Ketu. Traffic inbound from Ikorodu is shut down as emergency units are on ground and in charge."

The development, it was reported, had caused a gridlock as Lagosians coming from Ikorodu are stuck on the road.

Another fuel tanker spills content on the road

A fuel tanker spilt some of its content on the road on Moshalashi Bus stop/roundabout Ipaja area of Lagos State only days after at least 12 people were killed in an explosion that resulted from a spill by a fuel tanker.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the diesel-laden tanker broke down on the road and was dripping fuel on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

This drew the attention of LASTMA, the Lagos Neighborhood and Security Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency to the scene in the event of any hazard.

LASEMA disclosed that another tanker truck was on its way to the scene in preparation for the trans-loading of the diesel content of the broken down tanker which would subsequently be evacuated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
3 DSS Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DGbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Tanker spills fuel in transit days after 12 die in tragic explosion
Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos
Lagos Tanker Fire Government will drag tanker driver, owner to court for explosion - Police
In Ogun State Vandalised fuel pipeline explodes, residents flee in panic
Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying twice its capacity
Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control before explosion
Lagos Tanker Fire Forte Oil says Otedola is not the owner of tanker that exploded
Suleja-Minna Road Another fuel tanker bursts into flames after crashing into trailer
In Lagos Otedola Bridge witnesses fresh accident as two buses crash, at least 8 injured
Lagos Tanker Fire Emergency responders finally remove tanker that caused explosion that killed at least 9

Local

Lai Mohammed says Buhari is on the right path
DSS FG defends appointment of Bichi as boss
How to find and buy from legit auctions
In Imo Customs intercepts truck load of military uniforms
All you need to know about EFCC raid on Standard Chartered Bank
EFCC Here's all you need to know about anti-graft agency raid on Standard Chartered Bank
There's confusion over whether Kemi Adeosun has resigned or not
Kemi Adeosun There's serious confusion over whether Finance Minister has resigned or not