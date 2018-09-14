Tanker spills fuel on Ikorodu road months after tragic explosion

news

A fuel tanker has fallen and spilt some of its content on the Ikorodu road two months and two weeks after 12 people were killed in an explosion that resulted from a spill by a fuel tanker.

According to the Lagos State Fire Service, the tanker fell at NNPC filling station Kosofe area of Ketu on Friday, September 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: Tanker spills fuel on Lagos road days after tragic explosion

The fire service had since closed down that axis of the Ikorodu road temporarily.

— LAGOS FIRE SERVICE (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"If you're coming in from Ikorodu towards mile 12, kosofe, Ketu. Road is temporarily shut down. Loaded Fuel Tanker fell," the state fire service tweeted.

— LAGOS FIRE SERVICE (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The service went further to tweet, "Tanker fell at NNPC filling station Kosfose Ketu. Traffic inbound from Ikorodu is shut down as emergency units are on ground and in charge."

The development, it was reported, had caused a gridlock as Lagosians coming from Ikorodu are stuck on the road.

Another fuel tanker spills content on the road

A fuel tanker spilt some of its content on the road on Moshalashi Bus stop/roundabout Ipaja area of Lagos State only days after at least 12 people were killed in an explosion that resulted from a spill by a fuel tanker.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the diesel-laden tanker broke down on the road and was dripping fuel on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

This drew the attention of LASTMA, the Lagos Neighborhood and Security Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency to the scene in the event of any hazard.

LASEMA disclosed that another tanker truck was on its way to the scene in preparation for the trans-loading of the diesel content of the broken down tanker which would subsequently be evacuated.