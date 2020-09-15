A gasoline-laden truck crashed into five cars in the Anthony area of Lagos, in what was the second reported accident in Nigeria’s commercial capital city on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Two cars had earlier been crushed by a train in Oshodi, with two persons reported dead.

The second accident occurred at Anthony, inward Gbagada, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a loaded tanker with registration number EPE 359 XN had lost control while in motion and collided with a total of five vehicles,” LASEMA said.

The vehicles were listed as:

Prado SUV registration number AKD 784 BD Sienna Minivan registration number MUS 540CF Toyota Corolla registration number KSF 127FR NISSAN ALMERA Registration number KTU 179 GH Commercial bus registration AAA 727 XY

“There was no loss of life or serious injury sustained, the truck is currently being recovered and towed to LASTMA (Lagos State Traffic Management Agency) yard while all other vehicles have been transferred to Pedro police station,” LASEMA added.

Car crashes and accidents caused by articulated trucks or trucks conveying petrol, are common in densely populated, chaotic and gridlock-riddled Lagos.

In 2018, a petrol tanker went up in flames on Otedola bridge, burning cars in traffic and killing scores.