A tanker laden with petrol exploded in the early hours of Friday, November 15, 2019.

The petrol tanker, according to Punch, exploded on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, around Sango area of Ogun.

No less than two persons were said to have lost their lives in the incident.

Muinat Adeleke-Ashimi, who spoke on behalf of the Acting Director of Ogun Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, stated the deceased were found around 4:00am of the day.

She said, “The petrol tanker skidded off the road, which resulted in the fire. Our men arrived at the scene at 12.14am.

“The fire was extinguished around 4am when two casualties were found — a male and a female.

“We are presently damping the fire.”

The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway tanker explosion occurred barely a month after two fuel tankers wreaked havoc in Onitsha.

As Pulse reported, residents were trapped as properties went up in flames in Onitsha.

On Wednesday, October 16, a tanker explosion claimed the lives of five persons, including a woman and her child.

More so, more than 100 shops were reportedly razed and goods such as clothing and electronic appliances were affected by the fire.

Two days after, another tanker tragedy occurred in the early hours of Friday, October 18, 2019, in Amagba Phase 2, in the Onitsha area of the state.