How hoodlums deepened our losses during Ikeja tanker explosion— Businessman

NAN reports that five persons were killed while 11 others suffered varying degrees of injury after a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker exploded in front of the plaza at about 10.30p.m Thursday night.

No fewer than 25 cars were also destroyed, while a part of the building was severely damaged by the explosion.

Peters said: “Three of my official vehicles were burnt and they tried to break into my van and my office was looted.

“I wonder why, because if there is a fire incident, I don’t know why people will now use that opportunity to try to loot offices and shops.

“I think they should stop this dangerous trend when places are burning, rather than look for a solution to it, hoodlums try to take that opportunity to loot.”

He said the office was vandalised by the hoodlums who carted away some cash, electronic gadgets and wristwatches.