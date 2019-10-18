Amid the two tanker explosions in Onitsha, a tanker laden with petrol has been spotted spilling its content in Lagos.

A tanker laden with fuel, in the early hours of Friday, October 18, 2019, has been seen leaking in Lagos.

The tanker was speculated to have broken down after an accident occurred close to Akin Adesola, Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The leaking tanker, according to reports, was involved in an accident with another truck.

While motorists are advised to ply alternative routes as traffic has already built up in the area, Lagos State fire service team and other law enforcement agencies, have already arrived the scene to control the incident.

In what appeared to be a similar occurrence, a petrol tanker reportedly gutted fire on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Friday, October 18, 2019.

According to a report circulating on the internet space, the incident happened just before Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Recall that a tanker conveying petroleum products had on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, fallen into a drainage at MCC Bus stop near Toronto Hospital, Upper-Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra.

In what appeared like a similar occurrence, another tanker laden with petrol, in the early hours of Friday, October 18, 2019, fell in Amagba Phase 2, Onitsha area of the state.