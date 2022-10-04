RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tambuwal says his administration spends N8b yearly on exam fees, school feeding

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says he spends over N8 billion annually on school feeding programmes, students examination fees and other human-related development expenses for more than seven years.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the occasion of commemorating the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria's independence held in the state capital.

Recommended articles

Tambuwal says his administration has consistently paid students' examination fees for the National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and other fees over the years in addition to the money used to feed students in numerous schools throughout the state.

On the other hand, Tambuwal has mandated that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) branch at Sokoto State University resume work or risk losing their salaries.

The governor said that in addition to the enormous sums spent on exam fees and student meals intended to advance substantial human advancements, his administration had been paying beneficiaries' scholarships, salaries, and pension benefits on time.

Tambuwal further said that he had spoken with the management of the state scholarship board about the issue of the state-sponsored students who were previously studying in Ukraine before the civil war broke out and had given them the task of searching for universities in Turkey, Egypt, India, or even Nigeria where the displaced students can continue their education.

“We cannot allow you to stay out of school because that will affect your future negatively,” he added.

On the ongoing ASUU strike, the governor also questioned the Sokoto State University branch of the union on the legitimacy of its members receiving salaries while working in collusion with their federal counterparts during their protracted strike.

He urged them to change their minds and return to work, arguing that the problems brought up by ASUU branches in federal colleges were distinct from those that existed in state universities.

The governor, however, threatened to withhold their pay until they returned to the classroom if they did not come forward with any other problems.

He stressed that last month he stopped paying their salaries because he had been so generous in paying them more than five months' compensation while they were unemployed and urged the branch to begin work if they truly had the interest of the state and its students at heart.

Regarding the accomplishments of his administration thus far, the governor stated that he would rather be recognized for his contributions to the development of human capital rather than the numerous ongoing and completed construction projects, flyovers, and school building.

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi He is a News Correspondent, who showcases an interest in compelling news and Investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tambuwal says his administration spends N8b yearly on exam fees, school feeding

Tambuwal says his administration spends N8b yearly on exam fees, school feeding

ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke

ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke

House of Reps to investigate constant collapse of national grid

House of Reps to investigate constant collapse of national grid

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyol.

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyo

Alleged kidnap kingpin (VanguardNGR)

Alleged kidnap kingpin not a graduate of our school — UNICAL registrar