Tambuwal’s defection to PDP excites Secondus

Secondus Tambuwal’s defection excites me - PDP Chairman

Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he is excited by news that the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has defected to the PDP.

“The news is exciting; it is a bold step that is good for democracy,” Secondus said in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Ike Abonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who defected from the PDP to the APC in 2014, return to the PDP on Wednesday.

Reports say that the governor defected with some members of the State House of Assembly.

Secondus, in his reaction, said that the defection was a “very bold step”.

“`The governor has taken a bold step for democracy by dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for PDP. True democrats cannot find a place in APC because it is an undemocratic party,” he claimed.

The PDP boss, who had earlier led leaders of the party on a solidarity visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said that the gale of defections was “commendable”.

He described the defections as “huge sacrifices to save our democracy that must not go unrecognized”.

Secondus said that more people would soon leave the APC because “it has no respect for the tenets of democracy”.

APC has, through actions and inaction, shown that it is averse to democratic ethos. It is not surprising that true democrats are leaving in droves,” he claimed.

Secondus said that he was particularly happy that the defectors were from all parts of the country and across tribal and religious divide, and urged Nigerians to support the PDP to build a strong nation.

The National Chairman assured those rejoining the PDP as well as others coming anew that the party had been rebranded and re-positioned to regain power and deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

