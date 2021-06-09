Gov Tambuwal rejects honorary degree from Sudan University due to insecurity in Nigeria

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declined an honorary degree offer by the Nahda International University College (NIUC), Khartoum, Sudan, due to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Muhammad Bello, made the disclosure in a statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

The award was slated as part of the graduation ceremony of 38 students of Sokoto State who bagged degrees in Medicine and Surgery, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Laboratory Science and Information Communication Technology at the Ibn Sina University (ISU) and NIUC.

Tambuwal declined the offer after his arrival in Khartoum, informing the management of the two universities that he would not take the offers because of insecurity in Nigeria.

“I won’t be able to oblige your humble request because of the condition in which my nation finds itself at this time, but you may wish to defer the conferment until a later date.

“For now, I have come to see my children and wards,” Bello quoted Tambuwal as telling Prof. Qaribullah Abbas, Acting Dean of NIUC.

